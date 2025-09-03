$41.360.01
02:02 PM • 990 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 1858 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 8292 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 20993 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 16639 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 20529 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 20231 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 22215 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 37203 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 34547 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
We will not give Putin such a gift: Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of territorial exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not agree to an exchange of territories with Russia. He emphasized that this is not a gift to the enemy, but a part of Ukraine's defense and the lives of Ukrainians.

We will not give Putin such a gift: Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of territorial exchange

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not exchange territories with the aggressor state of Russia. He emphasized that our state will not give such gifts to the enemy, UNN reports with reference to the President's briefing.

Who can give you guarantees that Putin will not continue? No one can give you such guarantees. He has lied a lot. We cannot trust him, we cannot give him territory. This is a very powerful part of our defense line and he is already there. He has lost many servicemen, over 100,000. Especially in the main directions. For four years he has not been able to occupy even 30% of Donbas.

- Zelenskyy answered the question of whether Ukraine is ready to exchange territories.

He emphasized that it would take Putin years to occupy Ukrainian territories and he would lose millions of soldiers for this.

If he goes further – it will take him years. He will lose millions of soldiers. That is why we will not give him such gifts

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state also added that for some, these are just territories, but for Ukrainians, it is their life, history, and Constitution. He emphasized that all Ukrainians will eventually return home.

For some, this is just territory. But for us, it is our life, our history, our Constitution. These are families, these are homes, these are too many aspects that are very sensitive. Those who left their homes due to attacks, bombings – would like to return. Now it is unrealistic, but they will return

- Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

President Zelenskyy announced an agreement with the Nordic and Baltic countries on additional air defense systems and weapons production. This will strengthen Ukraine's defense ahead of winter.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine