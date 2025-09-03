We will not give Putin such a gift: Zelenskyy commented on the possibility of territorial exchange

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not exchange territories with the aggressor state of Russia. He emphasized that our state will not give such gifts to the enemy, UNN reports with reference to the President's briefing.

Who can give you guarantees that Putin will not continue? No one can give you such guarantees. He has lied a lot. We cannot trust him, we cannot give him territory. This is a very powerful part of our defense line and he is already there. He has lost many servicemen, over 100,000. Especially in the main directions. For four years he has not been able to occupy even 30% of Donbas. - Zelenskyy answered the question of whether Ukraine is ready to exchange territories.

He emphasized that it would take Putin years to occupy Ukrainian territories and he would lose millions of soldiers for this.

If he goes further – it will take him years. He will lose millions of soldiers. That is why we will not give him such gifts - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state also added that for some, these are just territories, but for Ukrainians, it is their life, history, and Constitution. He emphasized that all Ukrainians will eventually return home.

For some, this is just territory. But for us, it is our life, our history, our Constitution. These are families, these are homes, these are too many aspects that are very sensitive. Those who left their homes due to attacks, bombings – would like to return. Now it is unrealistic, but they will return - Zelenskyy noted.

