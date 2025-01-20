“We remember the cost of the battle for freedom": Zelensky honors heroism of DAP cyborgs

On January 20, Ukraine honors the heroes who have become a symbol of resilience and courage - the cyborgs of Donetsk Airport. For 242 days, they held the line where it seemed impossible. This was written by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"They held on to the last where it seemed impossible. This is a story of extraordinary courage. It is about people who held out where concrete could not," the President said in his post.

He added that their feat was a reminder to all of us of the cost of fighting for freedom and the right to a future.

Zelenskyy released a video dedicated to the 242-day heroic defense.

"Defense surrounded by the enemy. The walls fell, the concrete failed, but the people survived. Cyborgs. The battle for Donetsk airport lasted for 242 days under constant fire and in extremely difficult conditions. Ukrainians will fight for their land, for their independence, for their country," the video says.

The President reminded that the heroes who fought for Ukraine deserve eternal honor and glory.

Recall

The main battles for DAP began after the signing of the "Minsk agreements" in September 2014. In total, Ukrainian defenders defended the airport for 242 days between May 2014 and January 2015.