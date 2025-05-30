"We must be resolute and not bargain with the aggressor": Zelenskyy sent a message to partners after the night attack by the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation, emphasizing that Russia will not abandon its strategy of destruction without sufficient pressure. Zelenskyy called on the United States, Europe, and all those who strive for peace to be resolute and not bargain with the aggressor.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by Russia, pointing out that Russia will not abandon such a strategy without sufficient pressure on it, and it is worth being resolute and strong - the United States, Europe and everyone who wants peace - and not to bargain with the aggressor, writes UNN.
Details
"Russian "shaheds" against ordinary trolleybuses. It was an attack on Kharkiv - at least 8 "shaheds" destroyed a trolleybus depot and damaged ordinary apartment buildings nearby. A typical Russian attack on ordinary people's lives," the President wrote on social networks.
He pointed out that in total, the Russians used 90 attack drones and 2 ballistic missiles overnight. "Such strikes happen every night. The vast majority of them target civilian infrastructure and have no military sense," Zelenskyy stressed.
"The Russian strategy is simply to destroy lives. Russia will not abandon this strategy without sufficient pressure on it. Even talk of pauses in pressure or weakening of sanctions is perceived in Moscow as a political victory and encourages them to further strikes and ignoring diplomacy. It is worth being resolute and strong for everyone in the world - the United States, Europe and everyone who wants peace. Not to bargain with the aggressor, but to force him to stop the killings and restore security," Zelenskyy stressed.
