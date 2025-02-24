We have made great progress on the special tribunal for Russia - Swedish Prime Minister

Huge progress has been made on a special tribunal to consider the crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine. russia should be held legally responsible for the invasion. This was stated by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson during a speech at the plenary session of the Support Ukraine conference, UNN reports.

"We have made tremendous progress on the special tribunal for Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Russia must be held accountable for its war from a legal point of view. In these times of uncertainty. Sweden's task, the task of all your partners, is to support Ukraine on its way to a lasting peace," Kristersson said.

Addendum

The European Union has laid the legal groundwork for the establishment of a special tribunal to address the crimes of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The tribunal will have the power to prosecute Russian political and military leaders.