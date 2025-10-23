$41.740.01
We don't sell weapons to Ukraine, we sell them to NATO - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2140 views

US President Donald Trump stated that the US does not supply weapons directly to Ukraine, but sells them to NATO countries. According to him, the Alliance itself decides how to use the weaponry.

President of the United States of America Donald Trump once again emphasized that the US does not supply weapons directly to Ukraine. According to him, weapons are sold to NATO countries, and the Alliance itself decides how to use them. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House broadcast.

Details

According to Donald Trump, the US has changed its approach and now things are not happening as they did during the time of former President Joe Biden.

"It's different from what it was before with Biden. He gave Ukraine $350 billion in weapons and cash directly into their hands. And that was very foolish, but we sell it to NATO. And theoretically, you can do whatever you want with it. It doesn't necessarily have to be Ukraine, but it probably is, for the most part," the American leader said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is complicated by the long training period for military personnel, which ranges from six months to a year. He emphasized the complexity and precision of these missiles, and also noted that the US does not plan to teach others how to use them.

Vita Zelenetska

