“We came there from Greenland": Azov fighters take an Eskimo prisoner

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 134153 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 120046 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 128109 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 129044 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 162448 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109184 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 157555 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104251 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113827 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117103 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 58839 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120776 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 119013 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 50285 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 64079 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 134154 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 162449 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 157555 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185887 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 175298 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 118916 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 120682 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139748 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131620 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149100 views
“We came there from Greenland": Azov fighters take an Eskimo prisoner

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42399 views

In the Toretsk sector, fighters of the 12th Azov Brigade captured a Russian soldier of Eskimo origin. The prisoner spoke about discrimination against indigenous peoples in Russia.

Soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" captured an Eskimo during the fighting in the Toretsk sector. UNN reports this with reference to the National Guard of Ukraine.

"During the fighting in the Toretsk sector, fighters of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" "received" a soldier of the Russian Armed Forces. He turned out to be a member of the Russian national minority, the Eskimo people. The prisoner made an excursion into the history of his relatives, and also spoke in detail about the arrogant attitude of Russians towards indigenous peoples," the statement said.

It is emphasized that Russia continues to throw more and more people into endless "meat" assaults, encouraging and motivating its population to kill Ukrainians in every possible way.

AddendumAddendum

In the Kursk region, DPRK soldiers were captured, two wounded soldiers were brought to Kyiv, are receiving medical care and talking to SBU investigators.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising