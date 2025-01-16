Soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" captured an Eskimo during the fighting in the Toretsk sector. UNN reports this with reference to the National Guard of Ukraine.

"During the fighting in the Toretsk sector, fighters of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" "received" a soldier of the Russian Armed Forces. He turned out to be a member of the Russian national minority, the Eskimo people. The prisoner made an excursion into the history of his relatives, and also spoke in detail about the arrogant attitude of Russians towards indigenous peoples," the statement said.

It is emphasized that Russia continues to throw more and more people into endless "meat" assaults, encouraging and motivating its population to kill Ukrainians in every possible way.

AddendumAddendum

In the Kursk region, DPRK soldiers were captured, two wounded soldiers were brought to Kyiv, are receiving medical care and talking to SBU investigators.