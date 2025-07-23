We are ready for law enforcement: Klymenko on security measures during protests

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko stated that law enforcement officers are ready to maintain law and order during possible protest actions related to the adoption of bill 12414, which regulates the activities of NABU and SAP. Klymenko stated this during a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

"Of course, we have information that such actions will be held in 15 or 20 cities. We are ready for dialogue and ready to protect public order so that our people can express their opinion. And, of course, the state can continue to function during martial law," Klymenko said.

The Main Intelligence Directorate warned that Russia is trying to use internal protests in Ukraine, related to the adoption of bill No. 12414, as a tool to undermine national resilience.