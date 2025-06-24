"We are people": Antytila frontman Topolya raises a million hryvnias for a psychiatrist for Bezuhla

Ukrainian singer, frontman of the band "Antytila" Taras Topolya announced on social media a fundraiser of 1 million UAH for a psychiatrist for MP Maryana Bezuhla. He wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

Topolya, along with his wife, thanked everyone who cared. At the same time, he wrote that he was announcing a fundraiser of one million hryvnias for psychiatric treatment for Bezuhla.

What is truly important, truly a matter of national significance, is to help the People's Deputy with treatment. We are human. So I am opening a bank "For Maryana's psychiatrist" - wrote Topolya.

He added that the MP needs a full course, or even several. At the same time, if Bezuhla does not agree, all collected funds will go to support the children of fallen soldiers of the 130th Territorial Defense Battalion.

Recall

On June 23, a Russian missile hit the house of "Antytila" frontman Taras Topolya in Kyiv. His apartment was destroyed, but the singer himself and his family were not harmed.

In response, People's Deputy Maryana Bezuhla accused Taras Topolya of "fake service" in the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and called the missile strike on his house "karma".

This is not the first scandalous statement by the MP: before that, Bezuhla called the death of 31-year-old Dmytro Isayenko, who died in Kyiv due to a Russian attack, "karma." His parents spent an entire day near the destroyed entrance in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital, waiting for news from rescuers.