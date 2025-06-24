$41.830.15
The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
"We are people": Antytila frontman Topolya raises a million hryvnias for a psychiatrist for Bezuhla

Kyiv • UNN

 • 668 views

Taras Topolya, frontman of the band "Antytila", announced a fundraiser of UAH 1 million for psychiatric treatment for MP Maryana Bezuhla. This happened after Bezuhla called the Russian missile hitting Topolya's house and his "fake service" in the Ukrainian Defense Forces "karma".

"We are people": Antytila frontman Topolya raises a million hryvnias for a psychiatrist for Bezuhla

Ukrainian singer, frontman of the band "Antytila" Taras Topolya announced on social media a fundraiser of 1 million UAH for a psychiatrist for MP Maryana Bezuhla. He wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

Topolya, along with his wife, thanked everyone who cared. At the same time, he wrote that he was announcing a fundraiser of one million hryvnias for psychiatric treatment for Bezuhla.

What is truly important, truly a matter of national significance, is to help the People's Deputy with treatment. We are human. So I am opening a bank "For Maryana's psychiatrist"

- wrote Topolya.

He added that the MP needs a full course, or even several. At the same time, if Bezuhla does not agree, all collected funds will go to support the children of fallen soldiers of the 130th Territorial Defense Battalion.

Recall

On June 23, a Russian missile hit the house of "Antytila" frontman Taras Topolya in Kyiv. His apartment was destroyed, but the singer himself and his family were not harmed.

In response, People's Deputy Maryana Bezuhla accused Taras Topolya of "fake service" in the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and called the missile strike on his house "karma".

This is not the first scandalous statement by the MP: before that, Bezuhla called the death of 31-year-old Dmytro Isayenko, who died in Kyiv due to a Russian attack, "karma." His parents spent an entire day near the destroyed entrance in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital, waiting for news from rescuers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Facebook
Kyiv
