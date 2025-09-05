"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump announced that after a phone conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he plans to hold talks with Putin in the near future. This was reported by Fox News channel, according to UNN.

During the event, Trump was asked if he planned a dialogue with Putin after his conversation with Zelenskyy. The US President answered positively, emphasizing that they have a very good dialogue.

Yes, I will. We have a very good dialogue. I have settled seven wars. And the one I thought would be one of the easiest to resolve turned out to be the most difficult – the war between Russia and Ukraine. Over seven thousand people died there this week. These are scales the world has not seen since World War II - said Trump.

He also mentioned that he had experience in ending long-term military conflicts, but called the situation with Ukraine the most difficult challenge. At the same time, Trump is convinced that this war will also be settled.

President Zelenskyy emphasized that European security guarantees alone may not be enough to deter Russia. He calls for an alliance between the US and Europe to prevent a repeat invasion.

