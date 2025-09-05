"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with Zelenskyy

$41.370.01
September 4, 05:30 PM • 13581 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 27439 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 25387 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 29206 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 32805 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 27201 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 22737 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 48332 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 41570 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 44546 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 285281 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 283112 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 275573 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 38961 views
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideo02:33 AM • 322 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 10129 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 34770 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 26898 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 48332 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 45229 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
Hungary
Kharkiv Oblast
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 14572 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 34770 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 15669 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 21277 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 23249 views
Shahed-136
Fake news
Mi-8
Google Play
Financial Times

"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to hold talks with Putin. This will happen after his phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump announced that after a phone conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he plans to hold talks with Putin in the near future. This was reported by Fox News channel, according to UNN.

Details

During the event, Trump was asked if he planned a dialogue with Putin after his conversation with Zelenskyy. The US President answered positively, emphasizing that they have a very good dialogue.

Yes, I will. We have a very good dialogue. I have settled seven wars. And the one I thought would be one of the easiest to resolve turned out to be the most difficult – the war between Russia and Ukraine. Over seven thousand people died there this week. These are scales the world has not seen since World War II

- said Trump.

He also mentioned that he had experience in ending long-term military conflicts, but called the situation with Ukraine the most difficult challenge. At the same time, Trump is convinced that this war will also be settled.

Recall

President Zelenskyy emphasized that European security guarantees alone may not be enough to deter Russia. He calls for an alliance between the US and Europe to prevent a repeat invasion.

Trump urged EU to stop buying Russian oil and pressure China - media04.09.25, 17:27 • 3638 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine