Trump urged EU to stop buying Russian oil and pressure China - media

US President Donald Trump told EU leaders that Europe should stop buying Russian oil and put pressure on China, UNN reports with reference to Reuters and The Guardian.

Details

A White House official reportedly told reporters that US President Donald Trump told Europeans that Europe should stop buying Russian oil and increase economic pressure on China to punish it for financing Russia's military actions.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he has no statements for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Putin must make a decision, and if it does not satisfy Trump, there will be consequences.