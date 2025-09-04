Trump urged EU to stop buying Russian oil and pressure China - media

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
02:02 PM • 2394 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
10:04 AM • 12340 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 18596 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 19215 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 18024 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 37283 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 39576 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42118 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37778 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 74432 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.4m/s
40%
752mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 280122 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 273547 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 271192 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 264163 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 28059 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 18816 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 16977 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 37283 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 36227 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 74433 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 8264 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 18816 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 10769 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 16680 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 18766 views
Actual
Fake news
Bild
Facebook
Shahed-136
Diia (service)

Trump urged EU to stop buying Russian oil and pressure China - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

US President Donald Trump told EU leaders that Europe should stop buying Russian oil. He also called for increased economic pressure on China for financing Russia's military actions.

Trump urged EU to stop buying Russian oil and pressure China - media

US President Donald Trump told EU leaders that Europe should stop buying Russian oil and put pressure on China, UNN reports with reference to Reuters and The Guardian.

Details

A White House official reportedly told reporters that US President Donald Trump told Europeans that Europe should stop buying Russian oil and increase economic pressure on China to punish it for financing Russia's military actions.

Zelenskyy, Trump, and European leaders began a joint phone conference - Media04.09.25, 15:46 • 1490 views

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he has no statements for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Putin must make a decision, and if it does not satisfy Trump, there will be consequences.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
White House
Donald Trump
European Union
China
United States