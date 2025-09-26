We are beginning to see the hidden work against Ukraine and Europe: Sybiha in response to Szijjártó criticized the Hungarian government
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó, who accused the President of Ukraine of losing his mind. Sybiha stated that Ukraine sees the hypocrisy and moral degradation of the Hungarian government, as well as its work against Ukraine and Europe.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha responded to his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó, who stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had lost his mind, saying that Ukraine sees many things, including the hypocrisy and moral degradation of the Hungarian government. Sybiha wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.
We are beginning to see many things, Peter, including the hypocrisy and moral degradation of your government, its overt and covert work against Ukraine and the rest of Europe, its role as a Kremlin lackey. No amount of your attacks on our president will change what we - and everyone else - see.
Addition
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report on the entry of reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace from the territory of Hungary. He instructed to check all available data and immediately report on each recorded fact.
Szijjártó responded to Zelenskyy's words about the entry of reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian airspace from the territory of Hungary, stating that the Ukrainian leader is losing his mind.
Also, UNN reported that Ukraine banned the entry of three Hungarian military officials, such measures were a mirror response to Budapest's actions.