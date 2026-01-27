"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreement

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, reacted to the statement by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a peace agreement, writes UNN.

Context

Salvini, during one of his public appearances, which he duplicated on X, stated, referring to Zelenskyy, about the "audacity to complain" and allegedly "losing the war," indicating, "sign a peace agreement as soon as possible," and noting that "you will have to choose between defeat and rout."

MFA's reaction

MFA spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi, in response to the statement by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, said: "Between 3 and 5 thousand Ukrainians participated in the Battle of Monte Cassino, one of the toughest battles of World War II. They did not choose 'between defeat and rout,' although victory sometimes seemed very distant. They fought side by side with other allies, because it was about the freedom of Italy and all of Europe. No matter how difficult Ukraine's struggle is today, it is as principled as it was 80 years ago."

"We will always be grateful for the support of Italy and all Italians who, unlike Matteo Salvini, understand that the fate of peace in Europe is being decided on the battlefield in Ukraine. And we advise Mr. Deputy Prime Minister, if he is concerned about a peace agreement, to address not the President of Ukraine - a country defending itself from aggression - but Putin, who started this war," emphasized the MFA spokesperson.

