After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 3246 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 22424 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 63633 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 39702 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 44881 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 38151 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 60106 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 29662 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 65711 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 32535 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 63633 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 60106 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 65711 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 57968 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2252 views

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tikhyi, responded to the statement by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini regarding President Zelenskyy. He emphasized that the fate of peace in Europe is being decided on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreement

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, reacted to the statement by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a peace agreement, writes UNN.

Context

Salvini, during one of his public appearances, which he duplicated on X, stated, referring to Zelenskyy, about the "audacity to complain" and allegedly "losing the war," indicating, "sign a peace agreement as soon as possible," and noting that "you will have to choose between defeat and rout."

MFA's reaction

MFA spokesperson Georgiy Tykhyi, in response to the statement by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, said: "Between 3 and 5 thousand Ukrainians participated in the Battle of Monte Cassino, one of the toughest battles of World War II. They did not choose 'between defeat and rout,' although victory sometimes seemed very distant. They fought side by side with other allies, because it was about the freedom of Italy and all of Europe. No matter how difficult Ukraine's struggle is today, it is as principled as it was 80 years ago."

"We will always be grateful for the support of Italy and all Italians who, unlike Matteo Salvini, understand that the fate of peace in Europe is being decided on the battlefield in Ukraine. And we advise Mr. Deputy Prime Minister, if he is concerned about a peace agreement, to address not the President of Ukraine - a country defending itself from aggression - but Putin, who started this war," emphasized the MFA spokesperson.

Orban says Hungary won't let Ukraine into the EU for another 100 years. Kyiv responds - the master in Moscow won't last that long23.01.26, 15:34 • 8855 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Italy
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine