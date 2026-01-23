$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
12:59 PM • 1986 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 8072 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 22119 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 13394 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 16111 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 24551 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 60471 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 32714 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 31003 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
January 23, 06:33 AM • 29219 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1m/s
85%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideoJanuary 23, 04:26 AM • 31418 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiersJanuary 23, 04:36 AM • 32969 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 78014 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 44917 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 31428 views
Publications
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 22119 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 60471 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 59088 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 62049 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 72591 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Bloggers
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 10016 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 10482 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 31333 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 47078 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 42065 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Technology
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Orban says Hungary won't let Ukraine into the EU for another 100 years. Kyiv responds - the master in Moscow won't last that long

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that his country's parliament would not vote for Ukraine's accession to the EU for the next 100 years. Official Kyiv reacted, hinting that this plan is doomed to fail, as "the master in Moscow" will not last that long.

Orban says Hungary won't let Ukraine into the EU for another 100 years. Kyiv responds - the master in Moscow won't last that long

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country's parliament would vote against Ukraine's accession to the EU for the next 100 years. Official Kyiv reacted sharply and hinted that this plan is doomed to failure, as "the master in Moscow" will not last that long, UNN reports.

Context

Orbán made his latest scandalous statement after an extraordinary EU summit. According to Telex, the Hungarian Prime Minister noted that, according to a certain document, Ukraine should join the European Union by 2027.

However, according to Orbán, Hungary will not have a parliament that will vote for Ukraine's EU membership for another hundred years.

Details

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, in turn, told Orbán that his plan was doomed to failure.

"This plan is doomed to failure, Mr. Prime Minister. Your master in Moscow will not last 100 years, even if you were ready to transplant all his organs."

- Sybiha noted.

The Foreign Minister added that on the day of Ukraine's accession to the EU, "we will hang this headline in a frame in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to remember your lies for the next 100 years."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that politicians who receive European support but at the same time harm its interests, including feeling comfortable in Moscow, deserve a slap on the back of the head.

Orban sharply responded to Zelenskyy's words about a "slap on the back of the head"23.01.26, 01:39 • 3972 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán