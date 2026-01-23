Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country's parliament would vote against Ukraine's accession to the EU for the next 100 years. Official Kyiv reacted sharply and hinted that this plan is doomed to failure, as "the master in Moscow" will not last that long, UNN reports.

Context

Orbán made his latest scandalous statement after an extraordinary EU summit. According to Telex, the Hungarian Prime Minister noted that, according to a certain document, Ukraine should join the European Union by 2027.

However, according to Orbán, Hungary will not have a parliament that will vote for Ukraine's EU membership for another hundred years.

Details

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, in turn, told Orbán that his plan was doomed to failure.

"This plan is doomed to failure, Mr. Prime Minister. Your master in Moscow will not last 100 years, even if you were ready to transplant all his organs." - Sybiha noted.

The Foreign Minister added that on the day of Ukraine's accession to the EU, "we will hang this headline in a frame in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to remember your lies for the next 100 years."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that politicians who receive European support but at the same time harm its interests, including feeling comfortable in Moscow, deserve a slap on the back of the head.

