WBO has obliged Usyk to hold the next fight with Parker
Oleksandr Usyk must hold a mandatory title defense against Joseph Parker. The WBO has already made a corresponding decision, giving the boxers 30 days for negotiations.
The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has ruled that Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk must make a mandatory title defense against New Zealand boxer Joseph Parker.
The WBO has decided that world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk must begin negotiations with Joseph Parker for a mandatory title defense.
33-year-old Parker retained his interim WBO title in February, defeating Martin Bakole by a second-round knockout.
The 38-year-old Usyk and Parker now have 30 days to reach an agreement, otherwise the WBO will order the start of the offer procedure.
It should also be noted that Daniel Dubois, a British professional boxer, WBA world champion, who also holds the IBF heavyweight belt, is already in negotiations for a fight with Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title.
UNN reported that in February IBF champion Daniel Dubois withdrew from defending the title against Joseph Parker due to a viral infection. The organizers are considering Okoli, Adeleye and Aliyev as replacements.
