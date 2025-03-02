Warning of power outages on March 3: what hours will the schedule be in effect
Kyiv • UNN
On March 3, Ukraine will introduce power supply restrictions for industry and business. The cutoffs are scheduled for 06:00-10:00 and 14:00-21:00, and will not affect household consumers.
Power supply restrictions for industry and business will be applied in Ukraine the next day. No power outages are expected for residential consumers.
This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN.
Power restrictions for industry and business due to the difficult situation in the power system are scheduled for tomorrow
Time of application of restrictions: 06:00 - 10:00 14:00 - 21:00
Ukrenergo reminded that the reason for the planned power curtailment is the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukrainian power facilities
Electricity supply to household consumers should not be cut off. However, it is recommended to follow the messages on the pages of distribution system operators
Recall
Russian terrorists have launched a massive attack on the power system of Kharkiv region. The attacks damaged residential buildings and injured two local residents.
