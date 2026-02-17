Warner Bros received Netflix's permission for new merger talks with Paramount

$43.170.07
12:59 PM
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – Reuters
February 17, 04:45 AM
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 drones
February 17, 04:57 AM
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian markets
February 17, 05:21 AM
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meeting
February 17, 06:12 AM
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine
February 17, 06:14 AM
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the Court
10:46 AM
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions
February 16, 06:03 PM
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedings
February 16, 02:10 PM
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformation
11:43 AM
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitis
11:12 AM
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce
February 16, 11:14 PM
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him
February 16, 06:54 PM
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footage
February 16, 05:06 PM
Warner Bros received Netflix's permission for new merger talks with Paramount

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Warner Bros Discovery has resumed talks with Paramount Skydance after Netflix temporarily allowed it. The company has until February 23 to reach an agreement.

Warner Bros received Netflix's permission for new merger talks with Paramount

Warner Bros Discovery has resumed talks on a possible merger with Paramount Skydance after Netflix temporarily allowed it. This was reported by AP News, according to UNN.

As explained, Netflix has given Warner Bros a seven-day permit, allowing the company to return to negotiations with Paramount and discuss contentious points of previous proposals. According to the official announcement, Warner Bros has until February 23 to reach agreements with Paramount Skydance.

Earlier, Warner Bros management supported a deal with Netflix. In December, Netflix agreed to acquire Warner Bros' studio and streaming business for $72 billion. Including debt, the total value of this deal is approximately $83 billion. Shareholders were expected to consider it in the spring.

At the same time, Paramount Skydance offers a different option. The company wants to acquire all of Warner Bros Discovery, including CNN and Discovery channels. In December, Paramount offered shareholders an all-cash deal worth $77.9 billion.

Currently, Warner Bros is simultaneously considering both proposals, and the final decision will depend on the results of negotiations in the coming days.

ByteDance will restrict its video generation model Seedance 2.0 after threats of lawsuits from Disney. Hollywood studios accused the developers of using "pirated libraries" to train the neural network.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

