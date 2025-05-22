Warmth has arrived, but a rainy atmospheric front is expected in the west - weatherman
Kyiv • UNN
Warm weather is expected in Ukraine on Friday, +20...+25 degrees. However, thunderstorms will pass in the west and it will get colder to +12...+18 degrees, in the evening the rain will reach Kyiv region.
In Ukraine, on Friday, May 23, mainly dry warm weather is expected, but in the west, an atmospheric front will cause thunderstorms and lower temperatures, forecaster Natalka Didenko reported on Telegram, UNN writes.
On May 23, Ukraine is expected to have dry, sunny, warm weather with a daytime air temperature of +20...+25 degrees. However, in the western regions, the atmospheric front, which will bring thunderstorms, will lower the air temperature to +12...+18 degrees.
She stressed that hail and squally winds are possible during thunderstorms: "Be careful!"
These rains, according to the forecaster, will reach Zhytomyr region and Kyiv region in the evening on Friday.
In Kyiv, on May 23, she said, "wonderful warm weather" is expected with an air temperature of up to +24 degrees. The wind will be gusty, south-easterly. It will be dry and sunny during the day, only in the evening on Friday clouds will appear and rain with thunderstorms will pass in the capital.
On May 24-25, thunderstorms are expected in the west, north, and central regions of Ukraine (except Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions), as well as in Odesa region. In the rest of the territory - no precipitation.
On Kyiv Day, May 25, thunderstorms and fresher air are expected.
"The warmth that was so requested has arrived. The atmosphere is always favorable to residents of a temperate continental climate," Didenko wrote.
