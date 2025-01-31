Warm as April: the weather in Kyiv set three records in one day

On January 30, new temperature records were set in Kyiv, exceeding the previous records set in 2002 and corresponding to the beginning of April, the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the observations of the Observatory's weather station, on January 30, three records of daily air temperature were recorded in Kyiv.

The minimum air temperature did not fall below 3.0°C, which is 0.1°C higher than the previous record for this date in 2002.

The maximum air temperature in the afternoon reached 11.6°C, which is 3.7°C higher than in 2002.

The average daily air temperature was the highest on record for this date and amounted to 6.5°C, exceeding the previous record high in 2002 by 1.4°C and the climatic norm by 10.7°C.

"According to long-term indicators, this air temperature corresponds to April 2," the observatory noted.

