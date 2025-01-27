Warm as in late March: the weather in Kyiv set two records in one day

Two temperature records were set in Kyiv on January 26: the maximum temperature reached 7.4°C, and the average daily temperature was 4.7°C, which is 9.7°C higher than the climate norm, the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the observations of the institution's meteorological station, two temperature records were recorded in Kyiv on January 26. The observatory reported that these are the first temperature records of 2025 in the capital.

The maximum air temperature reached 7.4°C, which is 0.5°C higher than the previous record for this day in 2021.

The average daily air temperature was the highest on record for this day and reached 4.7°C, exceeding the previous record high of 1902 and 1999 by 1.4°C and the climatic norm by 9.7°C.

"According to long-term indicators, this air temperature corresponds to March 29," the observatory said.

