Abnormal heat in Ukraine: weather forecast for today

Abnormal heat in Ukraine: weather forecast for today

UNN

 • 57872 views

Dry weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures ranging from +3° to +13° across the country. It will be warmest in the south and west, with fog in the south-eastern regions in the morning.

Today in the south-eastern regions of Ukraine there is fog in the morning. No precipitation. The air temperature in all regions will be above zero. The weather will resemble spring. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, the beginning of the week in Ukraine will be very warm.

On January 27, thermometers across the country will show +3°...+8°, and in the south and west the air will warm up to +9°...+13°. Precipitation is not expected, the day will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

In the northern regions it is sunny, cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. The daytime air temperature is +5+7 degrees.

In the central regions it will be sunny, cloudy with clearings, partly cloudy, no precipitation. The daytime air temperature will be +6+8 degrees.

In the southern regions it is sunny, partly cloudy, no precipitation. The daytime air temperature is +7+9 degrees.

In the eastern regions it is sunny, partly cloudy, without precipitation. The daytime air temperature is +5+7 degrees.

Image

No precipitation in the Kyiv region. South wind, 5-10 m/s. The temperature will be 5-10° in the afternoon; in Kyiv, 7-9° in the afternoon.

