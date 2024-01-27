Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Today, January 27, events are being held around the world to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event was established by a resolution of the UN General Assembly in 2005, UNN writes.

It was on January 27, 1945, that the troops of the 1st Ukrainian Front liberated the prisoners of the largest and most terrible Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz).

Since May 1940, about two million Jews have been killed in this death camp.

In total, from 1933 to 1945, the German Nazis and their collaborators in Europe murdered more than six million Jews, of whom more than 1.5 million were children.

Babyn Yar is a symbol of the Holocaust in Ukraine. Here, during the occupation of Kyiv, the Nazis shot about 100 Jews, Ukrainians, and representatives of other nationalities.

According to various estimates, the Nazis tortured more than one million Jews on the territory of modern Ukraine.

The Holocaust was the greatest act of genocide in the history of mankind, and a war crime for which the leaders of the Nazi regime in Germany were held accountable at the Nuremberg Tribunal.

Today, the same genocide is being committed on Ukrainian soil by the Russian occupiers. Bucha, Borodianka, Izyum, Mariupol, and hundreds of other settlements where the occupiers deliberately and massively killed civilians.

Finally, the UN started talking about this. In particular, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine has already pointed to calls for genocide in the rhetoric of Russian representatives and possible crimes against humanity in Ukraine.