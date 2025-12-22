$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 7530 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 8242 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 11456 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 14122 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 15111 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 16701 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 15573 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 12635 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 11863 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 8664 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 24929 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 27204 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump09:41 AM • 20638 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 18355 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 9582 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 7544 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 18543 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 56407 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 78432 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 112703 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Timur Mindich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Lviv
White House
UNN Lite
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 2160 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 27355 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 25081 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 32013 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 32850 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Sukhoi Su-30
Forbes

War instead of career: South Africa tries to free its citizens who were tricked into fighting for Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

17 young South Africans fell victim to a recruitment scam and ended up on the front lines as part of Russian troops. The South African government officially confirmed that it has been dealing with this case since November 6.

War instead of career: South Africa tries to free its citizens who were tricked into fighting for Russia

At least 17 young South Africans have fallen victim to a recruitment scam and found themselves on the front lines as part of Russian troops. The story of the 20-year-old son of a man named Dubandella from Durban became public after the father contacted Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, in July, the young man from South Africa went to Russia, hoping to get a VIP security guard profession, as the family did not have money for university. Instead, five months later, he found himself in the epicenter of fierce battles in eastern Ukraine.

Swiss national who fought for Ukraine sentenced in his homeland18.12.25, 22:58 • 10571 view

The father showed journalists photos that his son secretly sends from the front. They show an exhausted young man in combat uniform with an assault rifle and shots from shelters in basements where he has to hide from Ukrainian drones.

Sometimes there is no food, even for a week; sometimes there is no water. I want to go home... Please, Dad, talk to someone 

– Dubandella quotes his son, who often cries during short phone calls.

Center for Countering Disinformation: Russia has launched a massive recruitment of mercenaries in Iran14.12.25, 15:59 • 3976 views

According to the recruits, they are forced to dig trenches in the cold without proper supplies. Most of the 17 men (aged 20 to 39) claim that they were recruited by an unidentified group of mercenaries, and the contracts they signed were in Russian.

Pretoria's diplomatic efforts

The South African government officially confirmed that it has been dealing with this case since November 6, when it received the first signals for help from citizens stranded in Donbas. Presidential spokesman Cyril Ramaphosa Vincent Magwenya called the process of returning the men "very delicate."

The process of returning these young men remains a very delicate process. They are in serious danger, and we are still negotiating with various authorities... The focus is more on the Russian authorities, as the information we have is that they were recruited into the Russian armed forces 

– said Magwenya.

The Russian Foreign Ministry is currently ignoring requests regarding the legal status of South Africans and the circumstances of their recruitment.

Over 200 Indian citizens became mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian army: Delhi confirms mass casualties18.12.25, 20:26 • 11750 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Frosts in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Cyril Ramaphosa
Reuters
Ukraine