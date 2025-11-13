$42.010.06
House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdown
November 12, 03:53 PM • 22980 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 56304 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 52550 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 55795 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
November 12, 01:38 PM • 53224 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 48601 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 63727 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62934 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 82439 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
War hits business: Russia faces systemic crisis of non-payments - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Almost 40% of large companies in Russia have faced non-payments from counterparties, which has become the main barrier to business operations. The amount of overdue debt exceeded 3.8 trillion rubles, with manufacturing enterprises owing the most.

War hits business: Russia faces systemic crisis of non-payments - CPD

Almost 40% of large companies in the Russian Federation faced non-payments from counterparties. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to a survey by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, this problem has become the main barrier to business operations, even surpassing falling demand and credit problems.

According to Rosstat, the amount of overdue debt of companies to suppliers exceeded 3.8 trillion rubles (over $47 billion). In just eight months of 2025, the volume of non-payments increased by 11%, and since the beginning of 2024 - by 35%. The largest debtors are enterprises of the processing industry - over 1.5 trillion rubles (almost $20 billion)

- indicated in the CPD.

They are convinced that this situation is a consequence of the war, because due to sanctions against the Russian Federation, businesses have lost sales markets, and expensive loans due to the high key rate force companies to save even on payments for obligations.

"An additional blow was the reduction of government spending. Against the backdrop of a collapse in oil and gas revenues and a budget deficit, the Kremlin is cutting civilian programs, prioritizing military ones. Business is sinking deeper into crisis," the CPD summarized.

Recall

The Russian authorities have come up with another way to extort money from their own population to plug a hole in the budget: from 2026, a new tax - a "technological fee" - will be introduced in Russia. It will be levied on equipment and electronics, which are mainly imported from abroad.

Kremlin prepares Russians for poverty: intelligence reports massive tax hikes and benefit cuts06.11.25, 15:26 • 2776 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

