10:59 AM
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedules
09:47 AM
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Walmart to suspend hiring of foreign specialists due to new Trump fees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

Walmart will suspend hiring candidates who require H-1B visas in response to the new Trump administration fee of $100,000 for each new visa application. The company, which is one of the largest employers in the US, plans to maintain a cautious approach to the H-1B program.

Walmart to suspend hiring of foreign specialists due to new Trump fees

In response to the new $100,000 fee introduced by Trump for each new visa application, Walmart, one of the largest employers in the US, will suspend hiring candidates who require H-1B visas.

UNN reports with reference to BBC and Bloomberg.

Details

American retail giant Walmart, which employs about 1.6 million people across the US, has confirmed that it will stop hiring candidates who require H-1B visas. The decision was announced in response to the Trump administration's new $100,000 fee, which has currently shaken American employers.

The corporation, which operates a network of hypermarkets and department stores, commented on the decision, stating that Walmart is committed to hiring and investing, and will strive to "best serve customers." However, as emphasized in the statement, the company plans to maintain a "cautious approach to the H-1B program" for now.

Reference

Last month, the Donald Trump administration introduced a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, as part of a review of the visa program, with the aim of limiting its excessive use. The move resonated in the technology and other industries, where thousands of such visa holders work.

Recall

Apple confirmed that it removed ICEBlock and similar applications from the App Store that informed users about the location of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Ihor Telezhnikov

