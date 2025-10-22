Walmart to suspend hiring of foreign specialists due to new Trump fees

In response to the new $100,000 fee introduced by Trump for each new visa application, Walmart, one of the largest employers in the US, will suspend hiring candidates who require H-1B visas.

American retail giant Walmart, which employs about 1.6 million people across the US, has confirmed that it will stop hiring candidates who require H-1B visas. The decision was announced in response to the Trump administration's new $100,000 fee, which has currently shaken American employers.

The corporation, which operates a network of hypermarkets and department stores, commented on the decision, stating that Walmart is committed to hiring and investing, and will strive to "best serve customers." However, as emphasized in the statement, the company plans to maintain a "cautious approach to the H-1B program" for now.

Last month, the Donald Trump administration introduced a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications, as part of a review of the visa program, with the aim of limiting its excessive use. The move resonated in the technology and other industries, where thousands of such visa holders work.

