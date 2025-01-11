Walking around Kyiv with a knife: patrol policemen detain aggressive offender

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a man who was walking around the capital with a knife in his hand. This was reported by the Kyiv patrol police in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

The police received a report from a citizen who noticed a suspicious man with a knife - the post says.

The inspectors immediately went in search and found the citizen described by the applicant.

According to law enforcement, the man was behaving aggressively and tried to escape.

We caught up with and detained the fugitive - the police said.

Patrol policemen conducted a cursory check and found a suspected cold steel weapon on the citizen.

An investigative team was called to the scene to further clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

Recall

In the center of the capital, a Kyiv resident was detained for trying to damage flags on Independence Square.