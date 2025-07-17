VR Committee supported Sybiha's candidacy for the post of head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation supported the candidacy of Andriy Sybiha for the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

This was reported to a UNN journalist by Mariana Bezuhla, head of the subcommittee on international forms and methods of countering aggression against Ukraine.

Bezuhla confirmed that the relevant Committee supported Sybiha's candidacy for the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada committees have already supported the candidacy of Denys Shmyhal for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the President's submission on the appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister.

