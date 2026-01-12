VR Committee approved Fedorov's resignation as Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Digital Transformation
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Digital Transformation supported Mykhailo Fedorov's resignation from the post of First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation. Earlier, Zelenskyy offered Fedorov to head the Ministry of Defense.
The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of First Vice Prime Minister of Digital Transformation. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.
The VRU Committee on Digital Transformation supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of First Vice Prime Minister of Digital Transformation.
I expect Fedorov to be appointed as Ukraine's Minister of Defense next week - Zelenskyy10.01.26, 18:46 • 4154 views
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had offered Mykhailo Fedorov to become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine.