VR Committee approved Fedorov's resignation as Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Digital Transformation

The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of First Vice Prime Minister of Digital Transformation. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

I expect Fedorov to be appointed as Ukraine's Minister of Defense next week - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had offered Mykhailo Fedorov to become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine.