VR Committee approved Fedorov's resignation as Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Digital Transformation

Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 4416 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
11:16 AM • 11048 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 26470 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 30608 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 28295 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 36149 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 42308 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 36400 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 33153 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Publications
Exclusives
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 22021 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 29096 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 22446 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in Lviv10:15 AM • 7508 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 16823 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 2830 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 16861 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 26475 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 22490 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 29138 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 28373 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 24530 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 30867 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 33210 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 89230 views
The Guardian

VR Committee approved Fedorov's resignation as Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Digital Transformation supported Mykhailo Fedorov's resignation from the post of First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation. Earlier, Zelenskyy offered Fedorov to head the Ministry of Defense.

VR Committee approved Fedorov's resignation as Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Digital Transformation

The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of First Vice Prime Minister of Digital Transformation. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

The VRU Committee on Digital Transformation supported the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov from the post of First Vice Prime Minister of Digital Transformation.

- Zheleznyak reported.

I expect Fedorov to be appointed as Ukraine's Minister of Defense next week - Zelenskyy10.01.26, 18:46 • 4154 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had offered Mykhailo Fedorov to become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsTechnologies
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine