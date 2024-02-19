Von der Leyen will run for a second term as President of the European Commission

Ursula von der Leyen has announced that she will run for a second term as president of the European Commission. She said this during a press conference at an event of her center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Berlin on Monday, Politico reports, UNN reports.

Ursula von der Leyen has announced her intention to become the main candidate of the center-right European People's Party (EPP) in the European elections to be held in June.

According to the publication, the former German defense minister played an important role in demonstrating the EU's continued support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression by making numerous trips to the country's capital.

Difficult relations with German political parties may influence Ursula von der Leyen's refusal to take up the European Green Deal initiatives

Politico notes that the first female head of the European Commission, having gone through all the difficulties, helped the bloc survive the global pandemic and "the first major conflict on European soil in decades.

It was during her tenure that EU leaders, on the recommendation of the Commission, decided to politically open accession talks with Kyiv in December last year.

Politico writes that despite her undoubted ability to take decisive action in difficult times, Von der Leyen's iron-fisted leadership style sometimes puts her at a standstill with EU capitals, whose support she needs to win a second term. However, she is likely to receive the support of the European Council. Only Hungary openly criticizes her leadership, the newspaper notes.

