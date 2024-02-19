Von der Leyen will run for a second term as President of the European Commission

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103955 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113254 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155862 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159265 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256390 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175261 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166234 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148459 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229370 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 37077 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 43041 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 49794 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 47471 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 36019 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256407 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229380 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215161 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240745 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227292 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103966 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76331 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82342 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114177 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115010 views
Von der Leyen will run for a second term as President of the European Commission

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21010 views

Von der Leyen has announced that she will run for a second term as president of the European Commission.

Ursula von der Leyen has announced that she will run for a second term as president of the European Commission. She said this during a press conference at an event of her center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Berlin on Monday, Politico reports, UNN reports

Details

Ursula von der Leyen has announced her intention to become the main candidate of the center-right European People's Party (EPP) in the European elections to be held in June.

According to the publication, the former German defense minister played an important role in demonstrating the EU's continued support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression by making numerous trips to the country's capital. 

Difficult relations with German political parties may influence Ursula von der Leyen's refusal to take up the European Green Deal initiatives16.02.24, 19:54 • 28237 views

Politico notes that the first female head of the European Commission, having gone through all the difficulties, helped the bloc survive the global pandemic and "the first major conflict on European soil in decades.

It was during her tenure that EU leaders, on the recommendation of the Commission, decided to politically open accession talks with Kyiv in December last year.

Politico writes that despite her undoubted ability to take decisive action in difficult times, Von der Leyen's iron-fisted leadership style  sometimes puts her at a standstill with EU capitals, whose support she needs to win a second term. However, she is likely to receive the support of the European Council. Only Hungary openly criticizes her leadership, the newspaper notes. 

Ukraine's reforms are "deeply impressive" - Ursula von der Leyen29.11.23, 15:10 • 23873 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin
kyivKyiv

