$41.510.07
46.890.19
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 7710 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 15056 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 24325 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 16826 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 48501 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 41630 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 36514 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 45962 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 69169 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 99155 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Von der Leyen wants to see a 30-day ceasefire and spoke with Merz about supporting Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1418 views

Ursula von der Leyen discussed with Friedrich Merz the importance of a ceasefire in Ukraine and strengthening its position. They agreed on further economic, military and political support.

Von der Leyen wants to see a 30-day ceasefire and spoke with Merz about supporting Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke about Ukraine with the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and stressed the importance of adopting and implementing the proposed 30-day ceasefire in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. At the same time, the parties agreed that they should bring Ukraine to a position of strength, which includes further support for it, von der Leyen said, UNN reports.

We discussed Ukraine. First of all, I think it is important that the 30-day ceasefire proposed now by President Trump and President Zelensky is adopted and subsequently implemented. At the same time, we also agreed that we must bring Ukraine to a position of strength. This includes further support - economic, military and political. And we both stressed that we want to achieve a just and lasting peace,

- said von der Leyen during a press conference in Brussels.

Trump called on Ukraine and Russia for a 30-day truce and warned of sanctions09.05.25, 00:41 • 5162 views

At the same time, according to her, "additional defense spending is also needed in Europe".

"I welcome Friedrich's initiative to significantly increase Germany's defense spending. As part of our Readiness 2030 initiative, we agreed on the need to complete SAFE," she said.

According to von der Leyen, "with SAFE, we will provide EUR 150 billion in the form of loans supported by the EU. These loans will finance purchases from European manufacturers - and Germany can certainly offer a strong defense industry," she stressed.

Addition

The Ukrainian side expects that the provisions on the new SAFE instrument will be approved in the near future. This is expected to allow Ukraine to participate in joint procurement of necessary defense products together with EU member states both on the European market and directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Earlier, Friedrich Merz announced the existence of a joint European declaration on a ceasefire in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine from Germany, France, Poland and other partners. This, according to him, is "basically identical to the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire". According to Merz, Europeans support this demand of US President Donald Trump. If Russia does not embark on the path of genuine peace negotiations, we will not hesitate to "increase sanctions pressure together with our European partners and the United States of America," Merz stressed.

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed support for Trump's call for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, indicating that he expects a response from Russia and promising a reaction in case of refusal.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brent
$64.11
Bitcoin
$102,955.40
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$34.75
Золото
$3,338.04
Ethereum
$2,351.07