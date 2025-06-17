Ursula von der Leyen agreed with Trump on China's trade policy, criticizing Beijing for "undermining" global markets

In an attempt to find common ground with the US president, during the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, von der Leyen criticized China for "undermining global trade."

During a session dedicated to the global economy at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen criticized Beijing for the fact that the Chinese authorities are "undermining global trade by providing subsidies for the development of their own companies."

Since April, Beijing has significantly restricted the export of permanent magnets and minerals needed for their production. Although this step was a response to tariffs imposed by Trump against China, Beijing has applied restrictions around the world, also affecting Europe.

When we focus our attention on tariffs between partners, it distracts our energy from the real challenge — one that threatens us all. Donald is right on this issue — there is a serious problem - said von der Leyen in a sharp comment

The head of the European Commission also warned about what she called a "new Chinese shock" - von der Leyen, in fact, accused China of flooding world markets with "cheap, state-subsidized products." The official called on the G7 countries to fight against the dominance of the PRC in the raw materials sector.

G7 leaders are looking for a common plan for key minerals. However, for the most part, representatives of the "Group of Seven" do not mention China directly. Thus, von der Leyen directly criticized China in her remarks, and the position of the G7 as a whole is no longer so "bold."

The G7 summit is being held in the Canadian province of Alberta. European leaders are already on the spot.

