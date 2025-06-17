$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 50506 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 110424 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 107722 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 161986 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 147936 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 150275 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 126979 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106053 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 178510 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83293 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Ursula von der Leyen agreed with Trump on China's trade policy, criticizing Beijing for "undermining" global markets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

During the G7 summit, Ursula von der Leyen criticized China for undermining global trade through subsidies to companies. She called on G7 countries to combat China's dominance in the raw materials sector.

Ursula von der Leyen agreed with Trump on China's trade policy, criticizing Beijing for "undermining" global markets

In an attempt to find common ground with the US president, during the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, von der Leyen criticized China for "undermining global trade."

Reports UNN with reference to Рolitico.

Details

During a session dedicated to the global economy at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen criticized Beijing for the fact that the Chinese authorities are "undermining global trade by providing subsidies for the development of their own companies."

Reference

Since April, Beijing has significantly restricted the export of permanent magnets and minerals needed for their production. Although this step was a response to tariffs imposed by Trump against China, Beijing has applied restrictions around the world, also affecting Europe.

Ursula von der Leyen's response

When we focus our attention on tariffs between partners, it distracts our energy from the real challenge — one that threatens us all. Donald is right on this issue — there is a serious problem

- said von der Leyen in a sharp comment

The head of the European Commission also warned about what she called a "new Chinese shock" - von der Leyen, in fact, accused China of flooding world markets with "cheap, state-subsidized products." The official called on the G7 countries to fight against the dominance of the PRC in the raw materials sector.

Addition

G7 leaders are looking for a common plan for key minerals. However, for the most part, representatives of the "Group of Seven" do not mention China directly. Thus, von der Leyen directly criticized China in her remarks, and the position of the G7 as a whole is no longer so "bold."

Let us remind you

The G7 summit is being held in the Canadian province of Alberta. European leaders are already on the spot.

Trump leaves G7 summit early - White House17.06.25, 04:27 • 5048 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
Donald Trump
Canada
China
Ursula von der Leyen
Tesla
