Voloshyn: russians fired at Ukrainian positions about 3.5 thousand times yesterday

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55609 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102549 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145703 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150157 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246294 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173233 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164655 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148211 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223598 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113018 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47231 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59205 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 98285 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38623 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31564 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246294 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223598 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209922 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235803 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222738 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 55609 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31564 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38623 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112066 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113029 views
Voloshyn: russians fired at Ukrainian positions about 3.5 thousand times yesterday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18862 views

Over the last day, russian troops fired about 3,500 times at Ukrainian positions along the entire frontline, including 115 combat engagements and over 500 attacks on Ukrainian positions at night.

Overnight, 115 combat engagements took place on the frontline, and more than 500 hostile attacks on our positions were registered. In total, 3,500 attacks took place along the entire contact line over the day. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Voloshyn says that 115 combat engagements with the enemy took place along the entire frontline overnight. Of these, 95 were in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit.

Over 500 enemy attacks on the positions of our defenders were recorded this morning. Over the past day, the figure amounts to 3,500 attacks from artillery and mortar launchers along the entire frontline

- he said.

According to the spokesman, in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Task Force, the Russians conducted 59 air strikes and dropped 92 UAVs, in addition to 316 strikes by kamikaze drones.

Recall

On May 28, russian troops dropped a bomb on the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, injuring 3 people, damaging about 100 houses and almost completely destroying 3 houses.

Large-scale forest fires rage in Kharkiv region amid enemy shelling28.05.24, 17:17 • 15981 view

Iryna Kolesnik

War

