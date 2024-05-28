Voloshyn: russians fired at Ukrainian positions about 3.5 thousand times yesterday

Overnight, 115 combat engagements took place on the frontline, and more than 500 hostile attacks on our positions were registered. In total, 3,500 attacks took place along the entire contact line over the day. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Voloshyn says that 115 combat engagements with the enemy took place along the entire frontline overnight. Of these, 95 were in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit.

Over 500 enemy attacks on the positions of our defenders were recorded this morning. Over the past day, the figure amounts to 3,500 attacks from artillery and mortar launchers along the entire frontline - he said.

According to the spokesman, in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Task Force, the Russians conducted 59 air strikes and dropped 92 UAVs, in addition to 316 strikes by kamikaze drones.

Recall

On May 28, russian troops dropped a bomb on the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, injuring 3 people, damaging about 100 houses and almost completely destroying 3 houses.

