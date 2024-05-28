Large-scale forest fires rage in Kharkiv region amid enemy shelling

More than 2,300 hectares of forests are burning in Kharkiv region. Rescuers are currently extinguishing 18 forest fires, most of which were caused by the occupiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

Rescuers are extinguishing 18 forest fires in the Kharkiv region. They have already managed to localize 9 forest fires on the area of 141 hectares.

The difficulty of extinguishing the fires is also due to the fact that areas of forests in the frontline areas are mined and contaminated with unexploded ordnance.

Emergency workers work under constant enemy attacks.

Sappers and medics of the State Emergency Service are also involved in the work in the forests of Kharkiv region.

Occupants attacked a settlement in Kharkiv region: a fire broke out on the territory of a farm