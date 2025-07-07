Vinnytsia TCC suspends operations at its main address amid Russian strikes

Vinnytsia TCC announced that it is suspending its operations at the main address "due to the tense situation and in order to protect the lives and health of citizens," UNN writes.

Dear citizens! Due to the tense situation in the country and in order to protect the lives and health of citizens, the Vinnytsia Regional TCC and SP is currently suspending its activities at 31 Danyla Halytskoho Street. - the message says.

It is noted that the reception of citizens regarding medical support issues will be carried out from July 7, 2025, at the Vinnytsia Regional Clinical Hospital named after Mykola Pyrogov at the address: 46 Pyrogova Street, fourth floor, polyclinic department.

It is also reported that the reception of citizens regarding social and other issues will take place from July 9, 2025, at the "Transparent Office" Administrative Services Center at the address: 30 Kosmonavtiv Avenue.

Recall

On July 6, as a result of a Russian UAV attack on the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, the building of the Kremenchuk District TCC and SP was hit. Due to the attack, enemy UAVs hit the building of the Kremenchuk District TCC and SP, as well as a residential building nearby.