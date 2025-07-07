$41.730.01
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
08:27 AM • 1774 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
07:42 AM • 6185 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
07:09 AM • 16495 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
03:41 AM • 13990 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
July 6, 12:18 PM • 48098 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
July 6, 08:52 AM • 122048 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
July 6, 06:37 AM • 123073 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 230343 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 4, 03:30 PM • 368406 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 02:07 PM • 378330 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
07:09 AM • 16485 views
Vinnytsia TCC suspends operations at its main address amid Russian strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 353 views

The Vinnytsia Regional TCC and SP is suspending operations at its old address. The reception of citizens for medical issues is being moved to the Mykola Pirogov Vinnytsia Regional Clinical Hospital, and for social issues – to the "Transparent Office" ASC.

Vinnytsia TCC announced that it is suspending its operations at the main address "due to the tense situation and in order to protect the lives and health of citizens," UNN writes.

Dear citizens! Due to the tense situation in the country and in order to protect the lives and health of citizens, the Vinnytsia Regional TCC and SP is currently suspending its activities at 31 Danyla Halytskoho Street.

- the message says.

It is noted that the reception of citizens regarding medical support issues will be carried out from July 7, 2025, at the Vinnytsia Regional Clinical Hospital named after Mykola Pyrogov at the address: 46 Pyrogova Street, fourth floor, polyclinic department.

It is also reported that the reception of citizens regarding social and other issues will take place from July 9, 2025, at the "Transparent Office" Administrative Services Center at the address: 30 Kosmonavtiv Avenue.

Recall

On July 6, as a result of a Russian UAV attack on the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, the building of the Kremenchuk District TCC and SP was hit. Due to the attack, enemy UAVs hit the building of the Kremenchuk District TCC and SP, as well as a residential building nearby.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
Vinnytsia Oblast
Vinnytsia
