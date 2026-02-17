Vilnius Airport closed due to weather balloons from Belarus
Vilnius Airport suspended operations due to weather balloons from Belarus entering its airspace. This is already more than the tenth such incident since October 2025.
Operations at Lithuania's Vilnius Airport were halted on Tuesday evening due to weather balloons from Belarus entering its airspace.
The airport, located approximately 30 kilometers from Belarus, has been closed more than 10 times since early October 2025 due to similar incidents.
