Vilnius Airport closed due to weather balloons from Belarus

Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 11878 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 18201 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 20337 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 21007 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 21535 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 25959 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 35160 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 46616 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 55051 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Popular news
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 29553 views
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General StaffFebruary 17, 11:03 AM • 15048 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 15594 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 19325 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutorFebruary 17, 12:50 PM • 12494 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 29555 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 44360 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 53269 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 73968 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 77779 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 2604 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 19326 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 15595 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 26819 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 24484 views
Vilnius Airport closed due to weather balloons from Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Vilnius Airport suspended operations due to weather balloons from Belarus entering its airspace. This is already more than the tenth such incident since October 2025.

Vilnius Airport closed due to weather balloons from Belarus

Vilnius Airport was closed due to weather balloons from Belarus entering its airspace. This was reported by the Lithuanian Crisis Management Center, according to UNN.

Details

Operations at Lithuania's Vilnius Airport were halted on Tuesday evening due to weather balloons from Belarus entering its airspace.

The airport, located approximately 30 kilometers from Belarus, has been closed more than 10 times since early October 2025 due to similar incidents.

Lithuania wants to allow shooting down weather probes on the border with Russia and Belarus01.10.24, 01:52 • 17379 views

Antonina Tumanova

