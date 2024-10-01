ukenru
Lithuania wants to allow shooting down weather probes on the border with Russia and Belarus

Lithuania wants to allow shooting down weather probes on the border with Russia and Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17233 views

The Lithuanian Defense Minister proposes to give border guards the right to shoot down balloons carrying contraband on the border with Belarus and Russia. Measures to protect critical infrastructure without involving the army are being considered.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas said that border guards may be given the authority to shoot down balloons carrying contraband crossing the Lithuanian border from Belarus or Russia. This was reported by LRT, according to UNN.

Details

The Minister of Internal Affairs has proposed measures to protect critical infrastructure, including the creation of mobile groups of Public Security Service officers. These groups, in his opinion, could be on duty near such facilities and carry weapons, including machine guns, to neutralize threats.

“Border guards should have the right to shoot in the air,” the minister said. He also added that it should not be the military's job to shoot down objects such as balloons carrying contraband. “This is a matter of combating smuggling, and in peacetime, the use of weapons by the military is a very sensitive topic,” he emphasized.

Lithuania submits documents to ICC to open case against Lukashenko: details30.09.24, 19:52 • 18986 views

Kasciunas emphasized that if explosives were found on the balloons, it would change the approach, but for now it is only smuggling. He called the situation a “gray area” and pointed out the need to find solutions to combat hybrid threats without involving the army.

SOGGL commander Rustam Lyubayev noted that border guards have neither weapons nor authority to shoot down objects, such as balloons, that illegally cross the border. He has already asked the Interior Ministry to change the law so that border guards can use firearms in such cases.

Lithuania to ban travel to Russia, Belarus and China for intelligence officers25.09.24, 04:05 • 32633 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
lithuaniaLithuania
chinaChina

