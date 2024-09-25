Lithuania to ban travel to Russia, Belarus and China for intelligence officers

Lithuanian parliamentarians intend to adopt a decision to ban employees working with classified information and shooters from traveling to unfriendly foreign countries. This was reported by lrt, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, on September 24, the Sejm approved the relevant amendments to the law on state and official secrets in the first reading. 114 members of the Sejm supported them.

One more vote is left before the draft law is approved.

According to Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas, the amendments propose to impose restrictions on employees of secret structures from traveling to foreign countries or territories where their presence could jeopardize Lithuania's national security.

The government will determine the banned countries based on threats to national security. According to the Ministry of Defense, it should include the same countries that are already banned from entering by the military and officials: Russia, Belarus, and China, - the publication reports.

The Defense Ministry estimates that the ban will affect 56,000 people who are authorized to work with classified information.

If they violate the ban, they will lose the right to work with classified information.

