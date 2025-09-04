Video of the new iPhone 17 appeared online a week before its official presentation

A video, allegedly filmed from a factory floor, may have revealed Apple's biggest secret days before launch. It shows something resembling an iPhone 17 Pro Max with a huge camera panel stretching across the entire top of the phone, UNN writes with reference to the New York Post.

Details

The 10-second clip, posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, shows a worker lifting a large silver phone from a row of similar devices, revealing a full-size camera island and a redesigned back panel with the Apple logo centered.

The authenticity of the video cannot be established, but if it is real, it indicates one of Apple's boldest iPhone redesigns.

Apple has not commented on the video. Invitations to the "Awe Dropping" event at Apple Park, the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, were sent out on Tuesday. It is there that the new iPhone 17 lineup is expected to debut.

The device's camera panel, reportedly, looks more like a Pixel than an iPhone, resembling competitors' designs, but is rumored to contain three main lenses in a triangular cluster surrounded by smaller sensors. Images of cases and accessory discussions hint at the same wide rectangle — a sharp break from Apple's long-standing corner bump.

Attentive viewers also noticed a large tinted glass insert on the back, which frames the Apple logo and covers a significant portion of the back panel — a look that matches recent hardware and accessory mockups.

Apple presented Trump with a statue made of glass and 24-karat gold, as a symbol of a new partnership

As for colors, the video likely shows silver and black, with a third, bronze, hue hinted at on the packaging nearby. Previous rumors indicated new Pro colors, including orange and dark blue, but Apple's final palette will not be determined until next week's expected unveiling.

There's also an unexpected bonus: the ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air," long rumored to be Apple's thinnest phone at approximately 5.5mm.

If Apple releases it, expect a completely different silhouette than the Pro models, as well as a difficult choice of battery and camera compromises. Rumors suggest that Apple may keep most US prices stable, with a possible small price increase for the smaller Pro version in exchange for more storage, although nothing is known until CEO Tim Cook releases the numbers next week.

In addition to phones, the stage is set for new wearables. Expect the Apple Watch Series 11 — and possibly the Ultra 3 and an updated SE — with system health and battery improvements.

Sometimes companies will intentionally use fake prototypes and dummy parts during the production and testing phases of high-profile products like smartphones to prevent genuine leaks and track down internal sources of information leaks.

Manufacturers may intentionally allow dummies with non-final designs to circulate so that competitors and leakers are misled about the product's true form and features.

Addition

Apple will hold an event on September 9, where it will present new iPhones, including the thinnest model, and improved Apple Watch. The company is also working on a foldable smartphone, the design of which is still unknown.