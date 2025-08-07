Apple presented Trump with a statue made of glass and 24-karat gold, as a symbol of a new partnership

Amidst discussions about future production in the USA, Apple CEO Tim Cook presented Donald Trump with an unusual gift – a glass statue with 24-karat gold, made entirely in America. This gesture sparked a wave of discussions in political and business circles. This is reported by The Verge, writes UNN.

At a joint press conference in the White House, dedicated to the expansion of Apple's production facilities in the USA, the company's CEO Tim Cook solemnly presented Donald Trump with a unique gift. This is an artistic composition in the form of a large glass disc with the Apple logo, made of glass typically used for iPhone protective screens. The base is made of 24-karat gold mined in the USA.

On the top of the statue, Donald Trump's name is engraved. Below is the inscription "Made in USA, 2025", as well as a signature that likely belongs to Cook himself. According to the Apple CEO, the glass was made by a former Marine who now works on the company's team, and the gold base was created by artisans from Utah.

This symbolic gesture became another manifestation of the special relationship between Apple and the Trump administration. After Trump's re-election for a second term, business leaders are actively looking for ways to establish cooperation with the White House – and Cook, according to experts, has become an example of effective communication between the technological giant and the government.

Trump, for his part, has repeatedly pressured large corporations, including Apple, to move production from Asia to the US, threatening harsh tariffs. It seems the company is responding – not just with words, but with gestures.

Apple will additionally invest $100 billion in the US, bringing total investments to $600 billion over four years. This is Apple's largest investment in America and the world, aimed at bringing production back to the United States.