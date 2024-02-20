Via SMS or video call: a pilot project on silent emergency call is launched in Ukraine

Ukraine has launched a pilot project to call an ambulance silently via SMS or video call. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports .

The purpose of the non-voice call is to provide access to emergency services for people with hearing and speech impairments. In addition, this service is useful for those who do not speak or have poor command of Ukrainian and therefore cannot quickly and clearly explain the reason for the call in a telephone conversation, - the statement said.

Details

The introduction of a single emergency line 112 is one of the commitments under the Association Agreement with the European Union, as well as the implementation of the National Strategy for Creating Barrier-Free Space and Services in Ukraine.

Currently, the Service operates in Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.

From the start of the launch in July and to December 2023, the 112 number in Kyiv alone received 46 messages, 41 calls involving sign language operators, and 20 SMS messages.

Recall

By the end of 2024, Ukraine will have a nationwide emergency number 112 that will support multiple languages and sign language. The existing emergency numbers will remain in use.