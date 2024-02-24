Verkhovna Rada adopts law to improve social protection of military personnel

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 1446 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47276 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 184713 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107297 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 362315 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293099 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210373 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242896 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254365 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160519 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 106534 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 184720 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 362324 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242130 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293108 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 6330 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32102 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 55203 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 41493 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 111993 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Verkhovna Rada adopts law to improve social protection of military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111437 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed a bill aimed at strengthening social protection and benefits for military and police officers.

Verkhovna Rada adopts law to improve social protection of military personnel

The Verkhovna Rada has supported a bill aimed at strengthening the social protection of military personnel. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Ensuring the Rights of Military and Police Officers to Social Protection".

The draft law was developed in cooperation between the MP group and representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

These provisions of the draft law are aimed at solving social problems in the army and providing additional benefits to servicemen.

Among the key provisions of the new law:

  • Providing an opportunity to receive a one-time maternity leave with full financial support.
  • Establishing the possibility for wounded servicemen to be treated abroad for more than four months, if necessary, according to the decision of the Military Qualification Commission.
  • Introduce regulations aimed at preventing violations related to gender discrimination or sexual harassment.
  • Regulation of staffing issues in the chaplaincy service, allowing civilians to be hired as military chaplains.

Add

The draft law also provides for new powers for state humanitarian aid agencies, including mandatory quality control of humanitarian aid for the Defense Forces and the establishment of liability for failure to comply with official quality control measures for humanitarian goods.

The Ministry of Defense told what the "Army+" mobile application for the military will be like22.02.24, 16:59 • 22803 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08