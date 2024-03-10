Vatican comments on Pope's statement on white flag

Matteo Bruni, Director of the Vatican Press Office, explained the Pope's words about the white flag and his desire to address the parties to the conflict in Ukraine for negotiations in an interview with Swiss Radio and Television, reports UNN.

Details

Matteo Bruni, director of the Press Center, explained that Pope Francis expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, referring to Ukraine as a country that has always been a "martyr.

This reflects his earlier words during the Angel of the Lord prayer on February 25, where he expressed his deep commitment to the people of Ukraine and called for the creation of conditions for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in search of a just and lasting peace.

Matteo Bruni explained that the Pope uses the term "white flag" as a symbol of the cessation of hostilities and the achievement of a truce through negotiations. In another case, speaking about other conflict situations, Pope Francis noted that negotiations are never a sign of surrender, regardless of the military context.

Bruni added that the Pope is thus using these words, which were suggested by the interviewer, to emphasize the importance of dialogue and to speak out against the "madness" of war, as well as to express his primary concern for the fate of civilians. This reflects his constant hope that he has expressed over the years, and especially in the last two years in his appeals and public statements.

Pope Francis reiterated his deep commitment to the Ukrainian people and called for prayer for all, including the innocent victims of the conflict, hoping to find a piece of humanity that will help create the conditions for a diplomatic solution and a just and lasting peace.

Recall

Pope Francis calls on Ukraine to raise the white flag and negotiate with Russia to end the war, suggesting talks mediated by other countries such as Turkey despite potentially legitimizing Russian aggression.