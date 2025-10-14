"Vata is not power": Odesa residents held a rally near the city council against Trukhanov

Citizens gathered near Odesa City Hall, demanding the removal of Mayor Trukhanov and a change in approaches to city management, writes UNN.

Details

Odesans chant "Trukhanov is a devil" and "Accountability awaits." Dozens of them hold placards with inscriptions: "Vata is not power," "Odesa without Trukhanov," and "Trukhanov behind bars."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding individuals confirmed to have Russian citizenship.

Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU

He also announced plans to create a city military administration in Odesa. The head of the administration will be appointed in the near future to strengthen the city's defense and support.

In turn, Trukhanov stated that he does not have Russian citizenship and added that he is preparing lawsuits to the courts of Ukraine and the European Court of Human Rights.