Variable cloudiness and light rain: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on Tuesday

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
May 12, 07:01 PM

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Ex-commander of the Russian army Surovikin was sent to Algeria to lead a “group of military experts” - Russian media

May 12, 07:09 PM

Return of prisoners and children who were stolen by the Russian Federation: Zelenskyy revealed details of the conversation with Pope Leo XIV

May 12, 07:32 PM

The West is seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite - Zakharova

May 12, 07:37 PM

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry

May 12, 07:59 PM

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM
Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM
Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM
Variable cloudiness and light rain: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on Tuesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

According to the Ukrhydrometcenter, light rain will fall throughout almost the entire country during the day, the air temperature will be 10-15°C, and in the south and east – 13-18°C.

Variable cloudiness and light rain: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on Tuesday

On Tuesday, May 13, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometcenter, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, light rains will occur throughout almost the entire country during the day. The wind is north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

In the afternoon 10-15° Celsius; in the south and east of the country ... 13-18° Celsius. In the high-altitude areas of the Carpathians ... light rain during the day; temperature at night around 0°, in the afternoon 5-10° Celsius.

- the report says.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, with light rain during the day. The wind is north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the afternoon is 13-15° Celsius.

World Future Day of Technology, Leap Frog Day: What else is celebrated on May 1313.05.25, 06:20 • 1090 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
