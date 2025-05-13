Variable cloudiness and light rain: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on Tuesday

On Tuesday, May 13, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometcenter, reports UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, light rains will occur throughout almost the entire country during the day. The wind is north-westerly, 5-10 m/s.

In the afternoon 10-15° Celsius; in the south and east of the country ... 13-18° Celsius. In the high-altitude areas of the Carpathians ... light rain during the day; temperature at night around 0°, in the afternoon 5-10° Celsius. - the report says.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, with light rain during the day. The wind is north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the afternoon is 13-15° Celsius.

World Future Day of Technology, Leap Frog Day: What else is celebrated on May 13