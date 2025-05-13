World Future Day of Technology, Leap Frog Day: What else is celebrated on May 13

Today, May 13, fans of innovation can join the events to celebrate the World Day of Technology for the Future. Fans of writer Mark Twain can join the celebration of Frog Jumping Day, which was based on the poet's story "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County", writes UNN.

World Day of Technology for the Future

Today, May 13, all fans of innovation, scientific and technological development and progress can join the events to celebrate the World Day of Technology for the Future.

The purpose of today's event is to draw humanity's attention to the importance of technological development and to raise awareness of future technologies and their use. This is a professional holiday for engineers and developers, which is celebrated to tell people more about opportunities and developments in the technical, scientific and computer fields.

Frog Jump Day

Frog Jump Day is celebrated annually on May 13. The holiday was inspired by Mark Twain's famous story "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County", which became one of the author's first major literary successes.

In 1865, Mark Twain published a story about a man who trained a frog for jumping competitions. The events of the story take place in Calaveras County (California, USA), and over time this place became the center of celebrations, where the annual frog jumping festival is held, where frogs compete to see who jumps the farthest. Record jumps are recorded officially.

The record frog jump at the festival is over 6.5 meters.

International Hummus Day

International Hummus Day is also celebrated on May 13. This popular dish came to us from the Middle East, and it has gained particular popularity among vegetarians and gluten-free dieters.

Hummus was first mentioned in the 13th century. The composition of hummus is: mashed chickpeas, olive oil, sesame paste, lemon juice and spices. It is most often served as a cold appetizer.

However, Hummus Day is not just another reason to taste this dish. The holiday was invented in 2012 by Israeli entrepreneur Ben Lang to unite and reconcile the people of the Middle East, which is especially important this year.

Holy Martyr Glyceria

According to the church calendar, May 13 is the Day of the Holy Martyr Glyceria of Heraclea. She lived in the 2nd century and was very pious. For her unwavering faith in Christ, Emperor Marcus Aurelius ordered the girl's head to be cut off. A majestic temple was built in Heraclea in honor of the martyr Glyceria.