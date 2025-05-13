$41.550.04
May 12, 03:56 PM • 30810 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 38016 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 61632 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 66118 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 33869 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 30867 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27841 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26566 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32816 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

World Future Day of Technology, Leap Frog Day: What else is celebrated on May 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

May 13 is World Future Day of Technology, to draw attention to technological development. Also on this day, Leap Frog Day is celebrated, based on the story of Mark Twain.

Today, May 13, fans of innovation can join the events to celebrate the World Day of Technology for the Future. Fans of writer Mark Twain can join the celebration of Frog Jumping Day, which was based on the poet's story "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County", writes UNN

World Day of Technology for the Future

Today, May 13, all fans of innovation, scientific and technological development and progress can join the events to celebrate the World Day of Technology for the Future. 

The purpose of today's event is to draw humanity's attention to the importance of technological development and to raise awareness of future technologies and their use. This is a professional holiday for engineers and developers, which is celebrated to tell people more about opportunities and developments in the technical, scientific and computer fields.

AI instead of hoes: Filindash proposed a strategy for the restoration of Ukraine after the war12.05.25, 10:56 • 7890 views

Frog Jump Day

Frog Jump Day is celebrated annually on May 13. The holiday was inspired by Mark Twain's famous story "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County", which became one of the author's first major literary successes.

In 1865, Mark Twain published a story about a man who trained a frog for jumping competitions. The events of the story take place in Calaveras County (California, USA), and over time this place became the center of celebrations, where the annual frog jumping festival is held, where frogs compete to see who jumps the farthest. Record jumps are recorded officially. 

The record frog jump at the festival is over 6.5 meters. 

Pets in Kyiv can now be registered at the ASC: how it works12.05.25, 10:14 • 4280 views

International Hummus Day

International Hummus Day is also celebrated on May 13. This popular dish came to us from the Middle East, and it has gained particular popularity among vegetarians and gluten-free dieters.

Hummus was first mentioned in the 13th century. The composition of hummus is: mashed chickpeas, olive oil, sesame paste, lemon juice and spices. It is most often served as a cold appetizer.

However, Hummus Day is not just another reason to taste this dish. The holiday was invented in 2012 by Israeli entrepreneur Ben Lang to unite and reconcile the people of the Middle East, which is especially important this year.

Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try12.05.25, 15:29 • 10440 views

Holy Martyr Glyceria

According to the church calendar, May 13 is the Day of the Holy Martyr Glyceria of Heraclea. She lived in the 2nd century and was very pious. For her unwavering faith in Christ, Emperor Marcus Aurelius ordered the girl's head to be cut off. A majestic temple was built in Heraclea in honor of the martyr Glyceria.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCulture
California
United States
