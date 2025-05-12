Pets in Kyiv can now be registered at the ASC: how it works

From May 12, a new service will be launched in all Centers for the Provision of Administrative Services of Kyiv - registration of domestic animals, reports UNN with reference to KMDA.

Details

Currently, this service is mandatory for dog owners, while cat registration remains at the owner's discretion.

To register, you must have with you:

passport of a citizen of Ukraine;

identification code;

veterinary passport of the animal (if available);

a document confirming the presence of chipping (if the animal is chipped);

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in Kyiv domestic animals can now be registered through TsNAPs. Registration requires a completed form and a receipt for payment, after which a registration certificate is issued.