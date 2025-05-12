$41.550.04
Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks
Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

Pets in Kyiv can now be registered at the ASC: how it works

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1726 views

In Kyiv, from May 12, all ASCs will provide a service for registering pets. This is mandatory for dogs, optional for cat owners, and requires documents and a veterinary passport.

Pets in Kyiv can now be registered at the ASC: how it works

From May 12, a new service will be launched in all Centers for the Provision of Administrative Services of Kyiv - registration of domestic animals, reports UNN with reference to KMDA.

Details 

Currently, this service is mandatory for dog owners, while cat registration remains at the owner's discretion.

To register, you must have with you:

  • passport of a citizen of Ukraine;
    • identification code;
      • veterinary passport of the animal (if available);
        • a document confirming the presence of chipping (if the animal is chipped);

          Recall 

          Earlier, UNN reported that in Kyiv domestic animals can now be registered through TsNAPs. Registration requires a completed form and a receipt for payment, after which a registration certificate is issued.

          Alina Volianska

          Alina Volianska

          SocietyKyiv
          Ukraine
          Kyiv
