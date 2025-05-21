Variable cloudiness and increased pressure: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on May 21

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview
05:00 AM • 2534 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 28048 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 77528 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 146301 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 72084 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 136171 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 63572 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 207968 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 98213 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 160133 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.7m/s
64%
746mm
Popular news

A quarrel between women in Kyiv ended in tragedy: arson of a kiosk and death

May 20, 07:35 PM • 4812 views

Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Tusk

May 20, 07:56 PM • 7320 views

Simion Challenges Romanian Presidential Election Results in Constitutional Court Citing "External Interference": Durov Agreed to Testify

May 20, 08:04 PM • 10065 views

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

May 20, 10:50 PM • 3556 views

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

01:23 AM • 10219 views
Publications

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 2534 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 86180 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 146301 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 136171 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 207968 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Washington, D.C.

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 123160 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 89327 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 84732 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 167166 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 168824 views
Actual

Iron dome

Facebook

Nord Stream

Fox News

The Guardian

Variable cloudiness and increased pressure: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on May 21

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

According to weather forecasters, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine on May 21. In the eastern, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, there will be light short-term rain in the afternoon.

Variable cloudiness and increased pressure: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on May 21

On Wednesday, May 21, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, a field of increased pressure will form over the territory of Ukraine, which will help reduce cloud cover, so the sun will shine more generously during the day.

Variable cloudiness. In the eastern, Dnipropetrovsk and in places Zaporizhzhia regions ... light short-term rains in the afternoon; no precipitation in the rest of the territory. West wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon 19-24°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 22-24°.

World Meditation Day and Tea Day: What is celebrated in the world today21.05.25, 06:15 • 1552 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Brent
$66.46
Bitcoin
$107,354.50
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$36.98
Золото
$3,304.37
Ethereum
$2,553.90