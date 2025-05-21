Variable cloudiness and increased pressure: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on May 21

On Wednesday, May 21, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, a field of increased pressure will form over the territory of Ukraine, which will help reduce cloud cover, so the sun will shine more generously during the day.

Variable cloudiness. In the eastern, Dnipropetrovsk and in places Zaporizhzhia regions ... light short-term rains in the afternoon; no precipitation in the rest of the territory. West wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon 19-24° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 22-24°.

World Meditation Day and Tea Day: What is celebrated in the world today