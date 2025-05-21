$41.580.08
World Meditation Day and Tea Day: What is celebrated in the world today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

May 21 is International Tea Day, World Meditation Day, and the Day of Constantine and Helena. Tea is important for the economy, and meditation is good for health.

World Meditation Day and Tea Day: What is celebrated in the world today

Today, May 21 is International Tea Day and World Meditation Day, reports UNN.

World Meditation Day

To raise awareness of meditation and its benefits, the UN General Assembly proclaimed December 21 as World Meditation Day, recalling everyone's right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

Meditation is an ancient practice that involves focusing on the present moment. Rooted in the religious, yogic, and secular traditions of various cultures, meditation has been practiced for thousands of years. Today, it is embraced worldwide, transcending its spiritual origins and becoming a universal tool for personal well-being and mental health.

The most recognized definition of meditation usually describes it as a practice in which a person uses techniques such as mindfulness, focused attention, or concentrated thinking to train the mind and achieve a state of clarity, physical relaxation, and emotional peace and balance.

There are different types of meditation, each offering unique approaches to achieving peace, clarity, and balance. Studies indicate that meditation can reduce stress, improve focus and emotional balance, and improve sleep quality.

In addition, meditation helps improve physical health.

Due to psychology: how to support mental health in stressful conditions07.04.25, 11:51 • 172000 views

International Tea Day

The origins of tea go back more than 5,000 years, but its contribution to health, culture and socio-economic development remains relevant today. Tea is now grown in very localized areas and supports more than 13 million people, including smallholder farmers and their households, whose livelihoods depend on the tea sector.

International Tea Day is an opportunity to celebrate the cultural heritage, health benefits and economic importance of tea, while working to make its production sustainable "from field to cup".

Time for a warm tea: 4 simple and aromatic recipes09.05.25, 14:58 • 5083 views

In addition, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Constantine and Helena.

On this day, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of Constantine the Great and his mother Helena, who played a crucial role in the spread of Christianity and changed the political situation in the Roman Empire.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyHealth
United Nations
