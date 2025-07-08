$41.800.06
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Vance met with Israeli PM Netanyahu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 289 views

US Vice President JD Vance met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Blair House. Further details of the meeting were not disclosed.

Vance met with Israeli PM Netanyahu

US Vice President JD Vance met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday morning. This was reported by a person familiar with the meeting, who was not authorized to speak publicly and wished to remain anonymous, according to UNN with reference to AP.

Details

The meeting took place at Blair House, the presidential guest house near the White House, where Netanyahu is staying. Further details of the meeting were not immediately available.

Trump expresses optimism about Gaza ceasefire talks during Netanyahu reception08.07.25, 10:03 • 1051 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Israel
J. D. Vance
White House
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Tesla
