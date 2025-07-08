Vance met with Israeli PM Netanyahu

US Vice President JD Vance met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday morning. This was reported by a person familiar with the meeting, who was not authorized to speak publicly and wished to remain anonymous, according to UNN with reference to AP.

Details

The meeting took place at Blair House, the presidential guest house near the White House, where Netanyahu is staying. Further details of the meeting were not immediately available.

Trump expresses optimism about Gaza ceasefire talks during Netanyahu reception