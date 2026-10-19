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Vanat and Romanchuk scored for their clubs in European competitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

Vladyslav Vanat and Oleksandr Romanchuk scored in their clubs' winning matches. Both teams won 2–0.

Vanat and Romanchuk scored for their clubs in European competitions

Ukrainian legionnaires helped their clubs secure victories in European football championships. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, Spanish "Girona" striker Vladyslav Vanat scored a goal in the 10th-round Segunda match against Andorra. The forward started the game and doubled his team’s lead in the 31st minute. It was the Ukrainian footballer’s second goal of the season and his third goal contribution overall. As a result, the match ended with Girona winning 2–0.

Meanwhile, Romanian "Universitatea Craiova" center-back Oleksandr Romanchuk scored against "Farul". The match also ended 2–0.

Recall

Last week, Ukrainian midfielder Heorhii Sudakov of Portugal’s "Benfica" scored in the eighth-round league match against "Vitória Guimarães".

Scandal at “Girona” - Tsyhankov and Vanat took part in a fight in the dressing room, the club bans footballers from speaking to the press17.08.26, 22:24 • 13205 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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