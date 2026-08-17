Scandal at “Girona” — Tsyhankov and Vanat took part in a fight in the dressing room; the club is banning the footballers from speaking to the press

The scandal surrounding Viktor Tsyhankov is gaining momentum after Girona's opening match in Segunda. Spanish media reported that Tsyhankov, as well as another Ukrainian, Vladyslav Vanat, refused to come on as substitutes and that a conflict occurred in the dressing room, reports UNN.

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On Sunday, August 16, Spanish side Girona, which features four Ukrainians—Viktor Tsyhankov, Vladyslav Vanat, Vladyslav Kravtsov and Oleksandr Pyshchur—faced Leganés in the first round of the Spanish Segunda (the second-tier division, to which the Catalans were relegated following the 2025/2026 La Liga season). The match ended in a 1–1 draw.

After the match, COPE journalist Arnau Pou reported on X that Viktor Tsyhankov, who had been named in Girona's squad, did not want to come on as a substitute.

"There was nothing wrong with him; he was called onto the pitch, but he did not want to get changed to come on. After the match, he remained in the stands. I don't remember a professional player ever behaving like that," Pou wrote, quoting Girona head coach Kike Álvarez.

According to AS, immediately after the final whistle, a confrontation took place in the dressing room involving Tsyhankov and one of the members of the team's medical staff.

The tense situation was caused by the player's conflict with the club. As early as June last year, Tsyhankov stated that he did not intend to continue working with Girona.

"The situation involving the Ukrainian illustrates the significant rift between some players and the club. In addition to Tsyhankov, other players also refused to play: Vanat was on the bench but did not come onto the pitch; Donny van de Beek watched from the stands; ​​and Unai also refused to get changed into his kit," the publication writes.

The publication adds that Tsyhankov's situation is complicated: during pre-season, he announced his intention to leave and never wear the Girona shirt again.

Although Kike Álvarez tried to convince him to stay, the forward thanked the coach for his support but refused, expressing his anger at the club: he is disappointed with certain directors for violating the terms of his contract.

His anger grew in recent weeks when Girona, without the player's permission, reached agreements with Trabzonspor and New York City, clubs that sought to sign him.

The winger refused, further increasing his dissatisfaction. Tsyhankov wants to remain in La Liga or move to England, but Girona is demanding a very high transfer fee for a player whose contract expires in 2027.

In a comment to Tribuna.com, Vladyslav Vanat said that he had been ready to come on as a substitute.

"I was supposed to come on as a substitute; I started putting on my equipment and in a few seconds was supposed to be ready to come on. But at that very moment, our centre-back picked up an injury and had to be replaced. The coaching staff decided to bring on a more defensive player because there was only one substitution left. I spoke with the coach today, and he assured me that this was not my fault and that what the press wrote about me was not true. He also said this today in front of the entire team and assured us that the club would inform the Spanish journalists about it. I repeat once again that, as a professional player, I was ready to come onto the pitch, but the situation unfolded differently and the coach had to change his decision," Vanat replied to Tribuna.com's inquiry.

On the evening of August 17, Viktor Tsyhankov responded on Instagram to the scandal that occurred during the previous day's match against Leganés.

"One day I will tell my side of the story," Tsyhankov wrote.

He also published screenshots showing that the club currently does not allow the footballer to give any interviews.

"Hello everyone. We remind you that, in accordance with the club's internal procedures, any public communication, interview or interaction with the mass media must be agreed in advance and receive approval from the head of the club's press service," reads the message published by Tsyhankov.

Another screenshot concerns the Ukrainian personally.

"Hello, Viktor. We remind you that, in accordance with your contract (as with the rest of your teammates) regarding relations with the press: for any public communication, interview, etc., you must first obtain permission from the club's head of press services. The journalist contacted us, and we informed him that we are not currently giving interviews with players. You have already been told about this (...), so you already know that you do not have permission from Girona FC. The obligation to obtain prior permission is not merely an internal recommendation: it is part of the players' contractual obligations, their duty of good faith, and their obligation to follow the club's instructions. Accordingly, giving an interview or making public statements without such permission will be considered a breach of contract. As we have already informed you, a breach of contract will force us to take disciplinary measures," the second message said.

Girona fans did not like this behavior by the players.

"There are boundaries that a Girona player has no right to cross. What Viktor Tsyhankov did by refusing to take the field despite being included in the matchday squad is an unacceptable lack of respect for his teammates, the fans, and the club he represents. We understand that you want to leave, that you have offers, or that you know your future lies far from Girona. All of this is part of football. But what we will not tolerate is refusing to defend this shirt and fulfill your obligations while your contract remains in force. Whoever has the privilege of wearing this shirt is obliged to respect it until the final day. And you, Viktor, have turned out to be an ungrateful and dishonorable person," the fans said in their statement.

The fan community stated that this message was addressed to Tsyhankov and to any other player who decides to follow his path.

"Whoever does not want to defend this crest should pay up and leave. We do not want to see you here for another second. At the same time, we want to acknowledge the players who have made their position clear, are acting openly, and remain committed to the team. Some of them know that their future will probably also be far from Girona, but despite this, they continue to train, compete, and fulfill their obligations. This is the minimum we demand, and it is only fair to recognize it. Respect and honor to those who defend this crest until the final day as it deserves to be defended," the fans added.

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